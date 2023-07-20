FYI

FYI: Porter County Fair runs July 20 to 29 at Porter County Fairground in Valparaiso. Entrance to the fair is free before noon every day. General admission into the fair is $10 for adults and free for children under 10 years old. Grandstand shows have an extra charge. An all day wristband for rides is $30. From 1 to 5 p.m., wristbands are $25. Wristbands are available to purchase online and at the fair. On July 26, for Senior Citizen & Veterans Appreciation day, seniors 62 and older receive free general admission. 4-H Exhibit Hall is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily. Commercial Expo Building is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Carnival rides begin at 1 p.m. On weekdays the fair closes at 11 p.m. and on weekends it closes at midnight. For more information and to check the schedule for attractions, entertainment, contests and more, visit portercountyfair.com.