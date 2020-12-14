 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family displaced after escaping Merrillville house fire; responders rescue 2 dogs
breaking urgent

Family displaced after escaping Merrillville house fire; responders rescue 2 dogs

Fire image
File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A family of five and their two dogs were displaced after their home caught fire early Monday.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to the 6500 block of Glen Irene Lane, where they found heavy smoke and flames at the two-story home, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

The family escaped the fire by the time responders arrived, but the dogs were still inside. Firefighters rescued them both from the basement, Yerga said. 

Firefighters quelled the flames within about 15 minutes and extensively searched the scene for anything that could have rekindled the fire, Yerga said.

The home's first floor was heavily damaged.

It appeared the fire may have started with a candle in one of the bedrooms that was left unattended, Yerga said. Officials continue to investigate its cause.

Fire departments from Crown Point, Hobart, Griffith and Lake Ridge assisted, Yerga said.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts