The Diocese of Gary is encouraging people of all ages to attend an upcoming spiritual conference.

The "Inspiring Presence" conference will take place Aug. 26 at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond.

The event, geared to families, runs 7:30 a.m. to noon and will feature a mass, various speakers sessions and lunch.

The main focus of the conference is to help promote the real presence of Christ in the eucharist and how important that is in the life of Catholic Christians.

One of the highlighted speakers at the event will be Scott Hahn, a prominent Catholic theologian, professor author and speaker. Hahn will speak to the adults at the conference. Hahn is frequently seen on programs on EWTN and travels the country and the world speaking about his faith and Catholic theology.

Other speakers include Allesandro Di Santo,co-founder of Hallow App, who will speak to the young adults in the group while Chris Padgett, speaker and author, will address youth ages 13 to 17.

Holly Cook and Sue Jett will speak to children 5 to 12 while Hector Molina will offer a talk in Spanish. All sessions will begin at 10:30 a.m. (There will be child care available at the conference for children younger than 5 for parents attending the sessions.)

Lunch will be served at the end of the conference at noon.

Doors will open for the conference at 7:30 a.m. with a mass at 9 a.m. Vendors will also be featured at the event.

To register for the event, visit dcgary.org. Cost to attend is $20 for adults and $10 for students including college students. Children under the age of 5 are free. Lunch is included in the cost of the conference.