Family fights for justice, custody of young mother's children after her shooting death

EAST CHICAGO — It's been 10 months since 26-year-old Ashley Miranda was shot to death, but her mother hasn't had time to mourn and her sons remain apart.
Police have not yet secured charges in Miranda's homicide, and several of her young children remain in foster care — despite her family's efforts to reunite them.
Miranda's mother, Nichole McCloud, began working to gain custody of several of her grandsons after Miranda was killed Oct. 3.
Miranda left behind five boys, now ages 8, 4, 3, 2 and 1. Her 4-year-old has taken his mother's death the hardest, often running past family members during regular visits to look for his mother, family members said.
"He's so confused. He doesn't understand everything," McCloud said. "Even the babies, when they see her picture, they point to her. They're so young, they don't understand. They just want to know where's their mom."
When the 4-year-old leaves, he holds McCloud's hand and asks, "When are we going to go to your house, Oma?" McCloud said.
'Can you clear your name?'
Someone in a white SUV opened fire on the car in which Miranda was riding Oct. 3 in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. A 29-year-old East Chicago woman and 14-year-old Urbana, Illinois, boy in the car with Miranda were wounded, police said.
McCloud; her husband, Michael McCloud; Miranda's grandmother, Margaret Rubalcava; Miranda's father, Manuel Miranda; and her uncle, Victor Castaneda, recently gathered to talk about the toll Ashley Miranda's death has taken on their family.
They said they've worked with the Indiana Department of Child Services, but their efforts to gain custody of the children have been stymied by lost paperwork, inaction on the state's part and the coronavirus pandemic.
DCS did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Family members said they've heard from people who may have information about Miranda's homicide but don't want to speak to police, and they've even received harassing anonymous messages when they've spoken out about wanting justice.
"All we ask is, 'Can you clear your name?" McCloud said.
Detective Cpl. James Bond, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still seeking tips.
"This could be your child, a relative in seconds," he said. "It's up to us to be the eyes and ears, or more importantly, the voice for anyone that's murdered. Speak up and be that person's voice."
Anyone with information is asked to call Bond or Detective William Poe at 219-755-3855. Hammond police are assisting in the investigation, Bond said. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
'She deserves justice'
Miranda was a good person with a big heart, her mother said. She loved her children and time with her family.
"She just always liked to help everybody," McCloud said. "That was her downfall."
She was funny and loved to "clown" her family members and her friends. She had a good work ethic and typically had her own apartment, McCloud said.
Family members admitted she wasn't an angel.
She had faced criminal charges, including theft, neglect, public intoxication and driving violations, court records show. She hung out with gang members, which isn't uncommon among young people in East Chicago, Manuel Miranda said.
Despite her troubles, she didn't deserve to be shot to death, family members said.
"She deserves justice, and her sons deserve justice," McCloud said.
Family members said Miranda lost custody of her children because she was struggling in an abusive relationship, but she had started to pick up the pieces before her homicide.
They rejected the notion she was a bad influence on her ex-boyfriend, saying he's the one with felony convictions.
"She was doing what she was supposed to do to get her children back," McCloud said.
'She can give them a better life'
Miranda's plan had been to eventually move to Las Vegas to be closer to McCloud and her husband.
Instead, the McClouds have moved backed to Northwest Indiana to be closer to their grandsons and attempt to expedite the process of gaining custody.
"We've all just been devastated. We're still in shock," McCloud said. "I haven't been able to mourn my daughter, because we're trying to get her children. We just want to be put back together and start our healing process. It's just hard."
Rubalcava said the family is working together to reunite Miranda's boys with McCloud.
"We want the kids with her. She can give them a better life," Rubalcava said. "I believe she can do a good job with them."
The family learned last week that the DCS will begin a six-week process of transitioning some of Miranda's boys into foster care with Miranda's father's cousin, McCloud said.
She had reservations about the length of the transition period, because she worries her grandsons won't understand and could be further traumatized by the changes.
She still hopes to one day gain custody of her daughter's four youngest sons, she said.
"I want them to have that connection with each other," McCloud said. "I'm trying to do the right thing and keep these children together."
