Family fights for justice, custody of young mother's children after her shooting death

'She can give them a better life'

Miranda's plan had been to eventually move to Las Vegas to be closer to McCloud and her husband.

Instead, the McClouds have moved backed to Northwest Indiana to be closer to their grandsons and attempt to expedite the process of gaining custody.

"We've all just been devastated. We're still in shock," McCloud said. "I haven't been able to mourn my daughter, because we're trying to get her children. We just want to be put back together and start our healing process. It's just hard."

Rubalcava said the family is working together to reunite Miranda's boys with McCloud.

"We want the kids with her. She can give them a better life," Rubalcava said. "I believe she can do a good job with them."

The family learned last week that the DCS will begin a six-week process of transitioning some of Miranda's boys into foster care with Miranda's father's cousin, McCloud said.

She had reservations about the length of the transition period, because she worries her grandsons won't understand and could be further traumatized by the changes.