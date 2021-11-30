Famous Brothers to bring comedy show to Hall of Justice in Crown Point

The Famous Brothers will bring their comedy act to the Hall of Justice in Crown Point this weekend.

The trip of comedians, who perform homespun humor in character, will headline at Tomfoolery Fun Club variety show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hall of Justice at 220 S. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. It's the Tomfoolery Fun Club's last show before the holidays before it goes on hiatus until 2022, returning with a show in Lockport in late January or early February.

"Please join us as we visit what is no doubt the most unique venue we have staged a Tomfoolery event at," the group said in a press release. "The Hall of Justice in Crown Point is an incredibly interesting venue with a great deal of history. Soon it will be the site of some great fun. It will be an evening of comedy and live music."

Comedians Tyler Fowler and Jan Slavin also will take the stage. Both have performed Tomfoolery shows before. The variety show that tours around the Region is bringing in the Famous Brothers for the first time.