Famous Brothers to bring comedy show to Hall of Justice in Crown Point

The Famous Brothers will bring their comedy act to the Hall of Justice in Crown Point this weekend.
The trip of comedians, who perform homespun humor in character, will headline at Tomfoolery Fun Club variety show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hall of Justice at 220 S. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. It's the Tomfoolery Fun Club's last show before the holidays before it goes on hiatus until 2022, returning with a show in Lockport in late January or early February.
"Please join us as we visit what is no doubt the most unique venue we have staged a Tomfoolery event at," the group said in a press release. "The Hall of Justice in Crown Point is an incredibly interesting venue with a great deal of history. Soon it will be the site of some great fun. It will be an evening of comedy and live music."
Comedians Tyler Fowler and Jan Slavin also will take the stage. Both have performed Tomfoolery shows before. The variety show that tours around the Region is bringing in the Famous Brothers for the first time.
"The Hall of Justice was converted into an event space for a show headlined by the Famous Brothers," organizer Tom Byelick said. "They're three musical comedians that play Kentucky bluegrass. They reside in Monkey's Crevice, West Virginia. They sing, joke and stumble in with a bottle of beer in their hand. One of the members is Bill Clinger from 'Wild Travels' on PBS. It also features Darren Stephens who does commercials and voiceovers and Rick Vamos, who's really fun."
The group plays songs like “Armageddon Ready for the Second Coming" and "I've Got Twenty Ways to Kill You With My Swiss Army Knife.”
"They never fail to deliver," Bylick said. "They're a riot. They're a lot of fun. They do a couple of different takes on country living in West Virginia and are never out of character. You'll see them with a flannel shirt and bottle of beer from the time they wander off the bus."
Audley Reid and his band will play live music, including jazz, funk and R&B. Artist John Leaser also will display some of his artwork, which will be available for purchase.
"This is a great kickoff to the holiday season," Byelick said. "You can enjoy the square, grab dinner and enjoy a cash bar at the show. The venue has a great ambiance to it. The show itself features comedy and music and fun things."
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
For more information or tickets, visit tomfooleryfunclub.com or call 219-595-YES2.
