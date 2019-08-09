CROWN POINT — A father is facing 17 years in prison for throwing his infant into the air "like a rag doll" last spring and allowing the boy to land head first on the ground outside a Gary gas station.
Quitman Triplett-Hudson, 32, of Gary, returned to court Friday to accept a plea deal Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar said was to be taken off the table following a Monday hearing.
After reviewing the charges to which Triplett-Hudson planned to plead guilty, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez took a minute to read the allegations.
"This is what you did, Mr. Triplett?" the judge asked.
Triplett-Hudson replied, "Yes," as he stood alongside attorney Benjamen Murphy.
According to the plea agreement, Triplett-Hudson got out of his car March 21 at a gas station at 750 Lake St. in Gary's Miller section and sat his then-7-month-old son in a puddle of water.
He picked up the baby, tossed him more than 10 feet in the air and allowed the child to hit the ground, records say. When Triplett-Hudson picked the infant up by one arm, others attempted to take the baby from him.
He fought them, and the baby fell to the ground again, records allege.
The baby was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Illinois hospital, where it was determined he suffered multiple skull fractures and scattered small brain hemorrhages.
Triplett-Hudson also fought with police when they arrived and was stunned with a Taser. An officer suffered a cut to his hand and scraps to his knee and lower leg, records state.
Triplett-Hudson pleaded guilty Friday to a Level 3 felony count of child neglect and a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement.
Afshar said the baby's mother was aware of the plea agreement. The mother later declined to comment.
If Vasquez accepts the plea agreement, Triplett-Hudson would be sentenced to 16 years on the neglect charge and one year on resisting law enforcement. The sentences would be served consecutively.
Vasquez set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 30.
Alexander Joseph Kleemann
Age: 56 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907960 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Alford Joshua Boord
Age: 27 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907986 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Andre Maleke Jordan
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907991 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Cornell Brown
Age: 49 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907976 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brian Jospeh Jaskulski
Age: 48 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907985 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Candice Valerie Casanova
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907956 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Charles Lee Johnson Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Pembroke Township, IL Booking Number(s): 1907923 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cory Alan Jones
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907958 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
David Glen Weaver Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907977 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual violent predator failed duty to notify Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David John Kartuska
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907974 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Fernando Gallegos Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1908005 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Karriem Ze Branch
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907920 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kayla Nicole Norwood
Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1907929 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Causing death with prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kevin Patrick Lessentine
Age: 33 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1907965 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lawrence Scott Riccardi
Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907952 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lumer Foxworth III
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907922 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark George Bzdyk
Age: 44 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907995 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Michael Louis Galvan
Age: 60 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907696 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Peter Cromwell
Age: 69 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907934 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Monica Renee Moore
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907980 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Shon Smith-Travis
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907950 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Robert Allen Flack
Age: 58 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907966 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Rodney Lee Hyatt
Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1907930 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Taylor Spain Flores
Age: 29 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907925 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Thomas Donya Green
Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907984 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Thomas Keith Lewis II
Age: 32 Residence: Dalton, IL Booking Number(s): 1907928 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
