Quitman Thomas Triplett-Hudson

Age: 32

Residence: Hammond

Booking Number(s): 1812963

Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2018

Offense Description: Residential Entry, Criminal Mischief

Class: Felony, Misdemeanor

CROWN POINT — A father is facing 17 years in prison for throwing his infant into the air "like a rag doll" last spring and allowing the boy to land head first on the ground outside a Gary gas station.

Quitman Triplett-Hudson, 32, of Gary, returned to court Friday to accept a plea deal Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maryam Afshar said was to be taken off the table following a Monday hearing.

After reviewing the charges to which Triplett-Hudson planned to plead guilty, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez took a minute to read the allegations.

"This is what you did, Mr. Triplett?" the judge asked.

Triplett-Hudson replied, "Yes," as he stood alongside attorney Benjamen Murphy.

According to the plea agreement, Triplett-Hudson got out of his car March 21 at a gas station at 750 Lake St. in Gary's Miller section and sat his then-7-month-old son in a puddle of water.

He picked up the baby, tossed him more than 10 feet in the air and allowed the child to hit the ground, records say. When Triplett-Hudson picked the infant up by one arm, others attempted to take the baby from him.

He fought them, and the baby fell to the ground again, records allege.

The baby was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Illinois hospital, where it was determined he suffered multiple skull fractures and scattered small brain hemorrhages.

Triplett-Hudson also fought with police when they arrived and was stunned with a Taser. An officer suffered a cut to his hand and scraps to his knee and lower leg, records state.

Triplett-Hudson pleaded guilty Friday to a Level 3 felony count of child neglect and a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement. 

Afshar said the baby's mother was aware of the plea agreement. The mother later declined to comment.

If Vasquez accepts the plea agreement, Triplett-Hudson would be sentenced to 16 years on the neglect charge and one year on resisting law enforcement. The sentences would be served consecutively.

Vasquez set a sentencing hearing for Aug. 30.

Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.