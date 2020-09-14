 Skip to main content
Fearing the worst

“I read somewhere,” Cy the Cynic told me in the club lounge, “that people’s greatest fear is speaking in public. Death is second. That means that at a funeral, most people would rather be reposing in the casket than delivering the eulogy.”

Some people seem to have a morbid fear of leaving trumps undrawn. At today’s four hearts, South ruffed the third spade ... and drew trumps. He next played a low diamond from both hands.

East won and led a fourth spade. Declarer ruffed, took the ace of diamonds and ruffed a diamond. When East discarded, South had an unavoidable club loser. Down one.

Trick four

South must have been deathly afraid of waiting to draw trumps. At Trick Four, he should concede a diamond. If East leads a trump, declarer wins in his hand, takes the ace of diamonds, ruffs a diamond, goes to the ace of trumps and ruffs a diamond.

South can then draw the missing trump and reach dummy with the king of clubs to pitch his losing club on the good fifth diamond.

Daily question

You hold: S K 7 4 H A 3 D A 6 5 3 2 C K 7 3. Your partner opens one heart, you respond two diamonds and he bids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Your hand is too promising to bid 3NT. Partner’s three clubs is a so-called “high reverse” and promises extra strength. If he has a hand such as A 5, K Q J 6 4, 8, A Q 10 6 5, you will have a fine play for 13 tricks at notrump, and he might have an even better hand. Stall with a bid of three spades.

