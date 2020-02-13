February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020

The Distressed Unit Appeal Board votes on Gary Community School Corp. recommendations to close the Roosevelt building, belonging to the National Register of Historic Places and recognized as Gary's first and only high school built exclusively for African-American students.

