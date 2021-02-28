The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics maintains projections for job growth and decline in the United States. The Bureau's current list of fastest growing jobs over the course of this decade, with their growth rate and median pay, is:
Wind turbine service technicians
61% $52,910
Nurse practitioners
52% $109,820
Solar photovoltaic installers
51% $44,890
Occupational therapy assistants
35% $61,510
Statisticians
35% $91,160
Home health and personal care aides
34% $25,280
Physical therapist assistants
33% $58,790
Medical and health services managers
32% $100,980
Physician assistants
31% $112,260
Information security analysts
31% $99,730
Data scientists and mathematical science occupations, all other
31% $94,280
Derrick operators, oil and gas
31% $46,990
Rotary drill operators, oil and gas
27% $54,980
Roustabouts, oil and gas
25% $38,910
Speech-language pathologists
25% $79,120
Operations research analysts
25% $84,810
Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors
25% $46,240
Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
24% $45,270
Cooks, restaurant
23% $27,790
Animal caretakers
23% $24,780