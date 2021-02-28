 Skip to main content
Fed stats

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics maintains  projections for job growth and decline in the United States. The Bureau's current list of fastest growing jobs over the course of this decade, with their growth rate and median pay, is:

Wind turbine service technicians

61% $52,910

Nurse practitioners

52% $109,820

Solar photovoltaic installers

51% $44,890

Occupational therapy assistants

35% $61,510

Statisticians

35% $91,160

Home health and personal care aides

34% $25,280

Physical therapist assistants

33% $58,790

Medical and health services managers

32% $100,980

Physician assistants

31% $112,260

Information security analysts

31% $99,730

Data scientists and mathematical science occupations, all other

31% $94,280

Derrick operators, oil and gas

31% $46,990

Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

27% $54,980

Roustabouts, oil and gas

25% $38,910

Speech-language pathologists

25% $79,120

Operations research analysts

25% $84,810

Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

25% $46,240

Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

24% $45,270

Cooks, restaurant

23% $27,790

Animal caretakers

23% $24,780

Source: www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm

