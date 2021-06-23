Federal agency taking public comments on mega-merger of CN, Kansas City Southern

The Surface Transportation Board moved forward with the review, requesting more documents. The agency is accepting public comment on the proposed merger through June 28.

CN is proposing keeping Kansas City Southern intact and independent under its existing management and board of directors, who will be free to pursue independent business objectives. It would have no say over Kansas City Southern's day-to-day management but would gain more routes that would expand access and shorten transit times to southern markets in the United States and Mexico.

CN and Kansas City Southern said the merger would have many benefits, including more timely service, more competitiveness with barges and semi-trailer trucks and a significant reduction in greenhouse gases. Moving freight by train instead of trucks on the highways is estimated to lower greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 75%.