The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission will receive $70,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration to assist in developing strategies for its administration of the three-county Economic Development District created in 2019.

The grant is to be used for development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy, or CEDS, for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties. According to the EDA, the CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

United State Rep. Frank J. Mrvan commended NIRPC in an announcement of the grant Monday.

“I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of everyone at NIRPC for their collaborative efforts to bring stakeholders together to position our regional economy for continued success," Mrvan said. "Congratulations on obtaining this useful federal resource and I look forward to seeing the results of this important initiative to create more good-paying job opportunities and further improve our quality of place.”

The regional EDD responsibility adds to NIRPC's role in transportation planning and funding and in environmental management. Potential federal funding could support economic development planning and infrastructure projects in area communities.

“We greatly value our federal partnerships, and this EDA award brings the direct benefit of federal programs to our region,” NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner said. “Along with our established programs for transportation and the environment, this grant helps us bring additional support and increased collaboration to economic development efforts in the region.”