Ferrell spins a warm-hearted spoof in ‘Eurovision’

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Will Ferrell’s goofy and highly quotable parody of the long-running European spectacle, is the first great comedy of 2020 and it couldn’t have come soon enough. There hasn’t been much to laugh about lately.

The competition, which was canceled this year for the first time in its 64 years, is a peculiar fascination for those Americans who are even aware of it. I barely was. And the acts are so eccentric and over-the-top that it almost defies satire. But the film, written by Ferrell with “Saturday Night Live” veteran Andrew Steele and directed by David Dobkin (“Wedding Crashers”), isn’t out for cheap shots at its expense. Instead, it’s a warm riff on a subculture — in the vein of “Anchorman” and “Talladega Nights” — that has the potential to get better with repeat watches.

Ferrell has had a few misses lately, but he is back in fine form here as Lars Erickssong, a middle-aged Icelandic man with lovely, wavy shoulder-length hair and a childhood dream of winning Eurovision. He’s been devoted to it since seeing ABBA’s winning performance of “Waterloo” in the 1974 edition. This is all much to the embarrassment of his fisherman father Erick (an amusingly unamused Pierce Brosnan).