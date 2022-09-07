Fest vendors offer everything from tasty fair favorites to fine art to a chance to do good

There's events, play zone, a parade, races and music.

Just one more thing to make a festival festive: Vendors. And you won't want to miss any of the more than 250 hawking their wares at the Popcorn Festival. Find classic festival food, arts and crafts, fine art and commercial/non-craft vendors opening at 8 a.m. Sept. 10.

According to Valparaiso Events Executive Event and Marketing Manager Tom Clifford, "all food vendors partner with a local nonprofit and donate some of their Popcorn Festival profits to the organization, so money goes back into the community."

Follow the tempting aroma and satisfy your taste buds with items such as deep fried goodies, hot dogs, burgers, fries, sweets and of course, popcorn. Visit food vendors including Pop 2 It Kettle Corn, Beggar's Pizza, Curbside Dogs, Tocayos Express Mexican Food, J & K Funnel Cakes, RNE's Bacon Express, Day Dreams & Ice Cream and more.

Organizations will also be selling goodies including corn on the cob from Boy Scout Troop 963, pierogi from St. Paul Catholic School and hot dogs and corn from Moose Lodge 1357.

Some of the deep fried aromas will be emanating from the Dr. Vegetable booth. Owner and Valparaiso resident Rick Busse has been a vendor at the Popcorn Festival since its inception. He sells sells broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, onion rings, pickles and more fried to perfection.

"They're deep fried in our special batter, and they're delicious," he said.

Busse's booths also feature mozzarella sticks, corn dogs, elephant ears and lemonade shake-ups.

Among the arts and crafts booths are custom stamped jewelry, rings and bracelets from LC's Custom Jewelry, stained glass by Sweet Ashhh Glass, quilted purses and tote bags from Ma'Thea's Handmade, hand-thrown pottery by Twisted Lizard Ceramics and handmade soy candles from Tigerlilly.

In the market for some fine art? The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival can oblige. Find stunning pieces such as acrylic paintings from Joan Quirke, framed watercolor prints from Watercolor by George, oil and acrylic paintings by Tracy Tauber and others.

Visit a wide array of organizations' booths and take home promotional items. For example, Valparaiso Senior Village will have cups, pens, brochures and a raffle. The Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest will offer promotional material, and the Porter County Salvation Army has pens, tissues and bells.

So visiting the vendors at the Popcorn Festival supports the local community.