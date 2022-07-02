Festival of the Lakes to feature Roadie Run 5K, Polka Party and car show

Hammond's Festival of the Lakes will feature a Polka Party, Mayor’s Gold Cup Roadie Run 5K along Wolf Lake and Rod, Custom & Bike Show.

Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities can compete in the Kathleen Pucalik Memorial 5K Roadie Run before the Festival of the Lakes, which features a carnival, food vendors, a fireworks show and free concerts from performers like Counting Crows and Rick Ross.

It will start and end at Wolf Lake Pavilion on July 9. The race kicks off at 8 a.m., with registration starting at 6:30 a.m. A free children's race starts at 8:15.

Runners will compete for the top two male and female spots in a number of age categories.

People can register at the Hammond Sportsplex at 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. or by visiting temporuntiming.com or festivalofthelakes.com/events/5k/.

The Festival of the Lakes Rod, Custom & Bike Show will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on July 17 at Wolf Lake Memorial Park at 2324 Calumet Ave.

Andersons Auto Parts of Hammond is sponsoring the event, which costs $15 per vehicle in advance or $20 the day of.

The car show will feature a DJ, door prizes, dash plaques, awards and concessions.

For more information, call 219.853.6378 or visit https://www.festivalofthelakes.com/events/hot-rod-custom-bike-show/ .

The Polka Party will take place from 2-6 p.m. July 18 at the Hammond Marina at 701 Casino Center Drive.

The E-Z Tones will perform traditional Polish music.

"The E-Z Tones, a six-member group, have been playing polka and old-time music for over 45 years," Hammond said in a press release. "The band was formed in 1975 in Michigan City and has performed for numerous festivals, weddings, and dances in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York."

The band has undergone some lineup shuffles and racked up quite a bit of experience over the years.

"Though there have been some changes over the years, the current group includes three original members, the Sienkowski brothers. Eddie, Dan, and Tom Sienkowski are all from Indiana," Hammond said in a press release. "They are joined by cousin Wayne Sienkowski, Fred Edelmaier, and Al Jelinek from the Chicago area. Almost all of us have been fortunate enough to be a part of 'The Ampol Aires' polka band for quite a few years. Together The E-Z Tones have over 250 years of experience playing the music they love."

There also will be dancing and Polish food from Cavalier Inn available for purchase.

People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, visit festivalofthelakes.com or call 219.853.6378 for more information.

