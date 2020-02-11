Fetal remains tied to Indiana abortion doctor to be buried

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died will be buried Wednesday at a northern Indiana cemetery.

The 2,411 sets of fetal remains that resulted from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer performed in Indiana will be “memorialized” Wednesday afternoon at a graveside service at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office said Monday.

Hill’s office did not immediately respond to messages left Monday asking whether the burial space had been donated. He had previously said Roman Catholic dioceses in Indiana had offered to bury the remains, which were transferred in October to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office in South Bend.

Klopfer died Sept. 3 at age 79. Days later, relatives told authorities they had found fetal remains in his garage in Will County, Illinois. Officials found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in that building.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Another 165 sets of fetal remains were found in October in the trunk of a car owned by Klopfer that was parked at a Chicago-area storage unit.