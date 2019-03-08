GARY — A rock to the head at age 6 convinced Dr. Karen Bender to write. An award-winning writer of fiction, Bender uses that medium to address contemporary issues, “to change the world, person by person.”
Speaking on Thursday at the Celebrating the Power of Women 2019 conference at Indiana University Northwest, Bender said, “Telling a story gives it shape and structure. … You are the god at the controls.”
Just as that rock hit her while at a birthday party, Bender said a rock of inspiration can come from anywhere and can lead to various emotional responses.
The experience of reading, the author said, is the “closest to inhabiting someone else. The reader learns something through feeling, and that leads to empathy.”
A finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction with “Refund,” a story collection, Bender is a visiting distinguished professor of creative writing at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia.
Bender said her inspiration comes from such writers as Rebecca Harding Davis and Tillie Olsen, women who wrote realistically about industrialization, capitalism, feminism and workers’ rights.
Recalling the presidential election of 2016, Bender searched for ways for fiction to respond to Donald Trump’s victory. Bender said fiction has a threefold role — that of warning, witness and mirror.
“The job of the writer is to keep your eyes open,” Bender said. “The job of all of is to keep our eyes open and not shut.”
Reading excerpts from her works, Bender has touched on mass shooting, sexual assault and workplace discrimination.
Sometimes Bender’s inspiration comes from her Jewish background, including a piece about a cellphone ringing during a synagogue service. In that short story, the narrator offers her personal wishes. Some are comical, but others relate to current events. Her narrator wishes for a land where leaders never lie; quality healthcare for all; help for the poor; safety for women; and a place where people “look each other in the eye and say hi.”
Despite this country’s challenges, Bender remains positive. “Ultimately I am optimistic about this country and how it can change and how we can make it change,” she said. “I feel so grateful to be able to write. It’s so therapeutic to get it out.”
Bender encouraged her audience to engage others in making positive changes.
The conference was a collaboration of IUN’s Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the university’s One Book … One Campus … One Community… reading initiative, and to celebrate International Women's Day, which is today. Coincidentally, this year’s book to read is Mary Beard’s “Women and Power: A Manifesto.”
March also is National Women's Month.
Featuring IUN students’ research on gender-related topics, the conference addressed feminism and American culture, crimes against women, powerful women in history, and women’s health.
Nursing students were among audience members. Nicole Allard, of Hobart, a junior nursing major, found Bender’s talk “really intriguing. It’s interesting how she blends fiction and modern topics.” Classmate Samantha Ruder, of Crown Point, noted Bender’s “very interesting take on social issues.”