Chicago's Field Museum will host an upcoming native plant in Rees Park in Gary, to help restore it more to its natural state.

The Natural Sciences Museum is teaming up with the Gary Community Partnership to give the park west of 5th Avenue a fresh look with more native plant species indigenous to the Calumet Region.

The Gary Community Partnership adopted the small neighborhood park with a playground in 2018. It has since cultivated the park, transforming a long-overgrown park into a flower and vegetable garden.

Rees Park now provides jobs for teens, who work to plant and garden fresh produce for the community. They also supply floral bouquets for people and businesses in Gary.

The Field Museum and Gary Community Partnership are seeking volunteers to help plant native species in Reese Park from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

"The Field Museum has provided numerous grant-based native garden installations at churches, schools, and libraries," the Field Museum said in a press release. "Fall is a great time to install native plants, which grow naturally without human intervention. They benefit local wildlife and the environment. The collaboration supports GCP’s commitment to initiatives that provide stipends for teens to lead environmental restoration efforts and combat blight."

Methodist Hospitals, the Legacy Foundation and McDonald's Restaurant Management have provided funding to help the Gary Community Partnership change the landscape of the community.

Sponsors for this year's programming include Legacy Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, First Financial Bank, Field Museum, Centier Bank, McDonald’s Restaurant Management, NWI Urban League, and Peoples Bank.