Fifth Third Bank donation helps cancer patients, research

The Community Cancer Research Foundation has been making a difference for cancer patients for more than 20 years. Through trials sponsored by the Foundation, local patients have been among the first to benefit from treatments that have helped to improve survival and are less invasive.

A support program of the Foundation, the Cancer Resource Centre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs.

Since first opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre has offered all of its services free of charge to all who enter, including those receiving care from medical treatment facilities other than the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. The Centre is funded from donations and grants, in-kind donations and volunteer support.

Individuals may check out books, view videotapes and other educational material within the library or conduct internet searches to obtain research concerning diagnosis, treatment and general information.

Groups gather to share experiences in social and professionally-led groups for support. Classes and programs are offered to help individuals connect in their experiences and to promote emotional well-being.