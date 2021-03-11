The late Alfred Sheinwold, who founded this column as “Sheinwold on Bridge” 60 years ago, wrote wonderful columns in which he asked the reader to “find the criminal”: discern which player had erred. In some deals, it’s hard to find a law-abiding citizen.

In today’s deal, South’s 2NT was bold, but he judged that the play would be easier when West was known to have most of the missing honors. When West led the five of spades, South let it ride to his ten and next led a heart. West played low, and dummy won.

Nine tricks

South next lost to the ace of diamonds. West continued with the ace and jack of spades, but South had nine tricks: a heart, four diamonds, two spades, two clubs. Find the criminal(s).

West and South were guilty. West must grab the first heart to lead the A-J of spades. South has only seven fast tricks, and West gets three spades and the red-suit aces.

South can always succeed. If he puts up dummy’s queen on the first spade, West can’t beat 3NT.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 3 H K J 10 4 D K Q 9 5 3 C K 9. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one heart. What do you say?

Answer: To act with your 14 points is tempting, but no call is attractive. Your spade support is inadequate to double, you lack the strength to overcall 1NT, and to try two diamonds has more to lose than to gain. Pass. Your best chance for a profit is to wait and hope the opponents get too high and run into a bad break.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0