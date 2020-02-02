Alfred Sheinwold (1912-1997), who originated this column as "Sheinwold on Bridge" 60 years ago, was unparalleled as a columnist. He used to produce wonderful columns in which he challenged the reader to "find the criminal": to discern who had made a clear error.

In some deals, the issue is not finding a criminal but separating the misdemeanors from the felonies. In today's deal, North raised South's two hearts -- a weak jump-overcall -- to game, and West led the deuce of clubs. East won with the king and shifted to a trump.

Declarer won in his hand, ruffed a club in dummy and returned a low diamond. West won and led another trump. South drew trumps and took the A-K of diamonds, but when the suit failed to break 3-3, he lost a second club and a spade. Down one.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Can you find any criminals?

South was felonious. He should lead a spade at Trick Three. West takes the king to lead a second trump, but South wins in dummy, ruffs a spade, ruffs a club, ruffs a spade and draws trumps. He can lead a diamond to dummy, ruff a spade and get back with a high diamond to take the good fifth spade for his 10th trick.