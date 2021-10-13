Find the Right Balance That Keeps Both Your Employees and Business Healthy and Safe

Every business is unique. And in perhaps the most unique past two years any of us could imagine, it goes without saying that business leaders are facing new and extremely complicated challenges seemingly every day.

While we all hope we’re through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, every phase adds complexities to how your business operates. In the beginning, if your company had the luxury of not needing anyone physically present, technology was able to keep things running at least relatively close to normal. It’s quite a different story, of course, for certain service and manufacturing firms, along with many others.

And though the virus still poses a very serious threat, vaccinations and specific risk mitigation measures have offered some relief and have allowed offices across the world to reopen. It has been a slow, but steady return. Recently, our company surveyed more than 600 workers in a wide range of industries across the United States and Canada. When asked where they were currently working, 23% reported being back in the office or shared workspace. That’s still 77% who are working remotely.