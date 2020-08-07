Finding fault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I wish somebody would tell me,” Cy the Cynic grumbled, “why some people know everything — except when to keep it to themselves.”

Cy was today’s West in a duplicate event, and every North-South pair got to six hearts.

“I led the king of clubs, of course,” Cy told me. “South ruffed, led a trump to dummy, ruffed a club, led a diamond to dummy’s nine and ruffed a club. He went to the king of diamonds and took dummy’s three remaining high trumps, pitching spades, and won the last four tricks with the ace of spades and high diamonds, making seven. We got a bottom score. Every other South made only six.”

“Well played,” I observed.

Trump lead

“My know-it-all partner savaged my opening lead,” the Cynic growled. “He said that if I lead a trump or diamond, I hold South to 12 tricks.”

On the bidding, South was likely to have a club void, and a club lead might help him pull off a dummy reversal. Still, I think only a professional fault-finder would criticize Cy’s lead.

Daily question