Fire damages old Rodeo Bar building in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out on the second floor of the old Rodeo Bar Wednesday morning.

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames showing from the second floor as they entered the front and back of the vacant structure at 1103 Franklin St.

Assistant Battalion Chief Mike Orzech said he wasn’t sure about the extent of the damage but it could have been much worse had there not been a quick response. He said the flames were just starting to build when reached with water from hoses firefighters carried up the stairs.

“They found it and got it out pretty quick,” he said.

Orzech said it was too early in the investigation to know what started the fire, but there have been reports of squatters finding their way inside the building.

“We don’t know for sure if that is the cause right now,” he said.

Complaints about homeless people wandering that area of the city adjacent to the Uptown Arts District are being addressed.

“It’s not like it used to be. It was really bad for a while,” said Jim Musial, executive director of the Centers of the Homeless in Michigan City.