Firing on all cylinders

"I know you won't talk about your former job," I said to Cy the Cynic in the club lounge. "At least tell me why you left."

"I couldn't work there after the way my boss spoke to me," Cy shrugged.

"What did he say?"

"'You're fired.'"

Cy has trouble maintaining partnerships at bridge: Either he fires his partners or they fire him. Cy was today's North, and West led the queen of clubs against five diamonds. South took dummy's ace and led the jack of hearts. East rose with his ace and led the ace and a second trump.

Best chance

South had only 10 tricks. He took his best chance for one more by leading a spade from dummy to his jack, but West took the queen. Down two.

"Thus endeth this partnership," Cy growled.

After South wins Trick One, he must take the K-A of spades and ruff a spade. He then leads a heart. If East wins and leads the ace and a low trump, South wins in dummy and ruffs a spade. He ruffs a heart and discards his last heart on the good fifth spade.

