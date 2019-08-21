First Merchants declares dividend of $0.26 per share

First Merchants Bank, which has 18 branches across Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago, has declared a dividend of $0.26 per share.
The Muncie-based bank, whose stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME, will pay the dividend Sept. 20 to anyone who owned shares as of Aug. 31. The bank goes ex-dividend Au. 30.
First Merchants stock traded at more than $36 a share Wednesday.
The bank, which bought out Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank in 2013, turned a $41.1 million profit in the second quarter, a 3.6% year-over-year increase over the $39.6 million it made during the same period in 2018. It grew earnings per share by 3.8% to 83 cents per share in the second quarter.
First Merchants is the seventh-largest bank in Lake, Porter, and Laporte counties with 5.71% market share and $811 million in deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It has branches in Munster, Highland, Merrillville, Schererville, Dyer, DeMotte, East Chicago, St. John, Crown Point, Hammond, South Holland, Valparaiso, Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood, Harvey and Flossmoor.