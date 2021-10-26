 Skip to main content
First Merchants makes profit of $52.8 million in third quarter

A First Merchants branch in downtown Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Merchants, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area, made $52.8 million in the third quarter as compared to $36.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 45.7%.

The Muncie-based bank earned 98 cents per share in the third quarter, as compared to 67 cents per share during the same time last year.

First Merchants Bank turned a profit of $157.8 million during the first nine months of the year, a 52.5% increase over the $103.5 million.

"We are having a record year powered by strong balance sheet growth and high levels of profitability," First Merchants Bank CEO Mark Hardwich said. "We remain optimistic about the remainder of 2021 and our ability to deliver high levels of performance in 2022.”

The bank ended the third quarter with $15.1 billion in assets and $9 billion in loans. It's grown loans organically by 6% or $503.9 million over the past year. First Midwest Bank also grew investments by 51.6% or $1.5 billion to $4.4 billion.

First Midwest's loan deposits grew by $1.4 billion or 13.2% to $12.3 billion as of Sept. 30.

The bank allowed for credit losses of $200 million as of the end of the third quarter or about 2.21% of its total loans. It pulled in $104.7 million in net interest income, an increase of 12.7% or $11.8 million. 

First Merchant's non-interest income grew $2.3 million to $28.5 million. in the third quarter. Its non-interest expense grew from $64.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $71.4 million in the third quarter because of an increase in salaries and benefits.

The bank has had a major footprint in the Calumet Region since taking over Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank and its former branches in Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

