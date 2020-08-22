First responders, flight teams put on a show in Valparaiso

Krizmanich said that a chopper flight from Valparaiso to Chicago takes about 20 minutes.

“We want young and old to take this into perspective,” Krismanich said. “Think about an ambulance or an emergency room. We can combine all they do, and do it in very quick fashion. Think of the time it takes to drive, then divide that by three.”

In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation and Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the MAAC to better serve all public safety professionals.

Jeremy Spargus, a safety officer with the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, thought the Appreciation Day was a great idea, “so the community can see what we do, how we do it and this state-of-the-art training facility we have.”

Spargus added, “I want people to walk away from here and understand the various public safety groups — police, fire, EMS — and how we do our job.”

Not too far from the helicopter was an open field and socially distanced bales of hay as seating for the air show. Families watched as four T-34 Mentors flew overhead. One of the older flying teams in the U.S., the Lima Lima Aerobatics Team was participating in only its second show this year.