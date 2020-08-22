First responders, flight teams put on a show in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — The public got a first-hand glimpse of public safety training and some aerial acrobatics Saturday at the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative facility.
In addition to participation from 20 Northwest Indiana fire and police departments, the MAAC program featured the Lima Lima Aerobatics Team from Naperville, Ill.
“This is a demonstration of our appreciation for first responders in the community,” said Celina A. Weatherwax, president of the McMillan Family Foundation, which oversees MAAC operations. “This is also an opportunity for first responders and the community to come together.”
Due to COVID-19, that coming together was done socially distanced, with admission tickets and face coverings required.
Hebron Police Officer Cepriana Monteleone said she wants to show the public “we’re here to interact with the community. We love being involved in the community.”
Due to the coronavirus, Monteleone regretted, that public contact has been hindered. “We’re trying to be involved as we can,” the officer said, but even with a new K9 unit, “it’s hard right now.”
Among the exhibits was a new Eurocopter EC130 helicopter from the Knox Airport in Starke County. Operating from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, the helicopter is a resource for this region, said Aaron Krizmanich, a flight nurse and paramedic.
Krizmanich said that a chopper flight from Valparaiso to Chicago takes about 20 minutes.
“We want young and old to take this into perspective,” Krismanich said. “Think about an ambulance or an emergency room. We can combine all they do, and do it in very quick fashion. Think of the time it takes to drive, then divide that by three.”
In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation and Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the MAAC to better serve all public safety professionals.
Jeremy Spargus, a safety officer with the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, thought the Appreciation Day was a great idea, “so the community can see what we do, how we do it and this state-of-the-art training facility we have.”
Spargus added, “I want people to walk away from here and understand the various public safety groups — police, fire, EMS — and how we do our job.”
Not too far from the helicopter was an open field and socially distanced bales of hay as seating for the air show. Families watched as four T-34 Mentors flew overhead. One of the older flying teams in the U.S., the Lima Lima Aerobatics Team was participating in only its second show this year.
The T-34 had been the primary training aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and Navy before being replaced by turbo-prop planes.
The air show included a memorial tribute flyover, including the playing of Taps, for those aerial veterans killed in the line of duty.
“This is awesome,” said Jill Jennings of Dyer, joined by daughter Isabella. “It feels like they’re 6 feet from each other and not crashing. A friend from work is one of the pilots.”
Brianne and Nelson Lopez from North Judson brought their two children, Brison, 6, and Cambria, 4, to the air show.
“We loved it. This is why we came,” said Brianne Lopez.
“I liked it when they flew overhead and the planes made smoke,” Brison noted.
The mom added that she brought her children so they would see “how important police are and that kids should not be afraid of police.”
A former police officer, Nelson Lopez wanted his children to remember that “police are the first ones there when you call, the first ones when you need help.”
Inside the MAAC complex were nearly 20 challenges and exhibits. These included severe storm preparation; recreation of a vehicle accident; SWAT team search demonstrations; light tactical vehicles designed to withstand attacks and ambushes; a sheriff’s department command center; tours of police vehicles and photos at fire trucks; children’s fingerprinting for parents; police dog (K-9) units; search and rescue teams; fitness skills for potential firefighters; and an opportunity to meet the pilots from the Lima Lima Aerobatics Team.
Perhaps the loudest bangs came from Portage and Northwest Regional SWAT teams who exploded devices. Observers were required to cover their ears.
“That’s why they call it a flash bang,” one Portage police officer quipped.
More families continued arriving as the midday program continued.
Robin and Nathan Witte, of Valparaiso, brought their two children, Logan, 11, and Liam, 8.
An architect for the MAAC Foundation, Robin said, “I thought the kids would enjoy all the demonstrations and learning about first responders and all the training they go through.”
Joann Ochoa, of Crown Point, came with her children, Lucas, 7, and Evelyn, 5.
The wife of a Hammond Police SWAT team member, Joann Ochoa said, “The police do a lot to protect people, and I want the kids to know police are good people.”
To which Lucas quickly replied, “I already know that. My dad is a good guy.”
