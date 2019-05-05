Globally influenced flamenco dancing will come to the Portage High School West Auditorium this May.
Mehran Jalili and the Lucero Dance Company, presented by the Portage Township Live Entertainment Association, will perform at 7 p.m. May 13.
Jalili, an Iranian-born flamenco guitarist, began playing classical guitar at 14 years old, according to a PTLEA news release. He went on to study Flamenco music specifically in Spain, and now leads the band "Mehran Flamenco Quartet" in the Chicago area. Jalili has two published CDs; "Angels of Persepolis" and "Subterranea."'
Maya Tatiana of the Chicago-based Lucero Flamenco is trained in native folk styles as well as ballet, jazz, middle eastern and modern dance. She has toured the country with the Boston Flamenco Ballet, Zorongo Flamenco from Minneapolis and the Chicago-based Art España, as well as has made a national appearance with the Ballet de Madrid, according to the news release.
Admission is $15 at the door for adults and free for students.