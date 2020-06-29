Flash of inspiration

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“When Thomas Edison had the idea for the light bulb, what appeared over his head?” — graffiti

Learning players are asked to absorb a host of rules for bidding and play, but the essence of the game — the reason we find it exhilarating to play — is problem-solving. When I lecture and focus on logical thinking, I enjoy seeing a player’s face light up as he grasps the idea.

In today’s deal, West leads the deuce of clubs against four spades, and East takes the king and tries to cash the ace. South ruffs and must pick up the trumps to make his game.

Who has the queen of trumps?

Passed hand

South can logically reason out the answer. East, a passed hand, has shown the A-K of clubs and is sure to have a high diamond: If West held the A-K of diamonds, his opening lead would have been a high diamond. Since few Easts would have passed a 12-point hand in third seat, West surely has the queen of spades.

In case West has Q-8-6-4, South should let the jack ride at Trick Three.

Daily question

You hold: S 6 H 9 5 3 2 D K 8 5 4 C A K 9 6. The dealer, at your left, opens one spade. Two passes follow. What do you say?

Answer: You must not sell out at the one level when your partner is marked with some strength — if he had none, the opponents would still be bidding — and you may have a makeable partscore or game. Double. You might not double in the direct position (though some players would), but actions in the “balancing” seat may be shaded.

