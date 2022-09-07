Floats, bands, more lining up for 43rd edition of Popcorn Parade

The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is here, and you know what that means?

It's time to decorate floats, put on your marching shoes and strike up the band. Who doesn't love a parade? The 43rd Popcorn Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. and pays homage to one of America's most iconic snacks, as well as famous popcorn entrepreneur Orville Redenbacher.

The parade route begins near the Old Town Banquet Center at 711 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and make its way down Morgan Boulevard to Lincolnway to Campbell Street and ends at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 605 N. Campbell St.

According to parade Cairwoman Jeffrin Lain this year's theme is "Popcorn and Music," and she's excited to see how the theme is incorporated into the floats.

"Past entrants have been very creative, using stalks, corncobs, crushed corn, kernels, popped corn and more," she said. "At least 20% of the materials used to build each parade float must be popcorn or a part of the corn plant."

The parade features more than 80 entries, including a lot of regulars. Marching bands from Morgan Township, Kouts, Washington Township and Valparaiso High Schools will provide spirited music, and police cars, fire trucks, church groups, sports organizations and businesses will show their spirit.

This year's parade grand marshal is José D. Padilla, president of Valparaiso University, and the parade is sponsored by the Porter County Democratic Party.

Parade prize categories include Grand Prize, a traveling trophy. There is also Second Place, Third Place, Special Recognition, Honorable Mention, Best Little Kernel (for youth organizations) and Best New Float. Children who walk in costume, pull a decked-out wagon or ride their decorated bike are eligible for prizes, too. First and Second Place prizes are awarded each for walkers and those on bikes.

"It seems like people are really into the theme this year," noted Lain. "I think we're going to see some stiff competition."

Speaking of stiff competition, float builder Ron Donahue has won numerous awards, setting a record last year by winning the Grand Championship (first prize) trophy for the seventh year in a row.

Owner of inHealth, an ambulance service, and a United Way of Northwest Indiana board member, Donahue offered some details about this year's float.

"We're doing an old-fashioned carousel with life-size horses that move. Each horse is different and very detailed, down to the corn silk we use for their manes," he explained. "There will be old-time music, a Ferris Wheel that spins, and a trombone that shoots bubbles."

Donahue said his family, friends, EMTs and first responders construct portions of the float in their basements and garages, and then meet downtown at the bus barn the week before the parade to assemble it. He added that many of the volunteers have been helping for years, and they'd like to see the next generation get involved.

"We want to inspire more float builders, so we're working on offering free workshops to offer tips we've learned along the way and help train the community," Donahue said. "It's not that expensive to construct a float. All you need is chicken wire to get started."

Floats, marching bands, first responders, walkers and more make a parade festive and lively, but it's often the candy, to be distributed only by parade walkers, that brings a sparkle to the little ones' eyes.

"Last year we decided to allow only parade walkers to throw candy, and it was our best year for safety. For the safety of the children, we continue to ask that people on floats or in cars or trucks not throw candy, as it’s dangerous for the kids to come out into the street," Lain explained. "Participants who walk in the parade are welcome to distribute candy to the children at the curbside, off of the street. We also want to remind parents to keep their kids safe."

For more information, visit valparaisoevents.com/event/valparaiso-popcorn-festival.