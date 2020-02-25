3 Floyds honored for making some of world's best beers

3 Floyds again won a slew of honors from the popular beer ranking website RateBeer, including top brewpub in Indiana and 38th best craft brewery in the world.
The acclaimed craft brewery tucked in an industrial park at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster finished just behind Stone Brewing and Russian River Brewing in California and just ahead of Other Half Brewing in Brooklyn in the annual rankings of the world's top breweries. All in all, 3 Floyds took home a dozen honors, earning distinctions for a wide variety of beer styles.
3 Floyds, known for its intensely hopped beers, heavy metal aesthetic and fine food, was named the best brewer in Indiana and best brewpub in the state in 2019. Its highly coveted 3 Floyds Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, the raison d'etre for the annual Dark Lord Day festival that draws thousands to Munster, was named the best beer in Indiana and one of the 50 best beers in the world for 2019.
The Wooden Hell American Barleywine at Flossmoor Station Brewery, which came up at the same time as 3 Floyds during the 1990s, won best beer in neighboring Illinois last year.
3 Floyds also won a whopping seven of the Best Beers By Style in 2019, according to the readers and reviewers of the highly regarded RateBeer craft beer website.
The brewery's Lord Admiral Nelson Bitter was named one of the best Premium/Strong/Extra Special Bitter beers in the world, its Dreadnaught Imperial IPA one of the best Imperial/Double IPAs, and its Zombie Dust the best Pale Ale — American/APA.
3 Floyds Rye'd Da Lightning was honored as best Pale Ale — Rye in 2019 and its Brian Boru as the best Red Ale — Irish. The brewery's Amber Smashed Face was recognized as one of the top Red Ale/International Amber beers worldwide, while its Robert The Bruce was voted best Scottish Ale in the world.
3 Floyds, which transformed Northwest Indiana's craft beer scene forever when it opened in 1996 and which has since added a craft distillery, was rated No. 1 craft brewery in the world by RateBeer in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.