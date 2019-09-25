3 Floyds to celebrate Munsterfest this weekend with German cuisine and Abstract Artimus

O'zapft is!
The beer will flow freely at Munsterfest this weekend.
3 Floyds plans to celebrate with a German food and beer festival and a concert by the Brooklyn-based rock and roll musician Abstract Artimus.
Munsterfest will take place from 2-7 p.m. Saturday outside the 3 Floyds Brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster. 3 Floyds' "It's Not Normal" take on Germany's Oktoberfest tradition will feature a performance by Abstract Artimus, who has opened for Gwar and released the southern rock-influenced albums "The City Arrives" and "When The Beast Is After Me."
The celebrated heavy metal-themed craft brewery will have its seasonal Munsterfest Märzen, as well as familiar favorites Zombie Dust pale ale, Deesko Berliner Weiss, Region X German-style lager, Mistral kolsch, and Alpha King American Pale Ale, on tap. 3 Floyds also has bottled Munsterfest in six-packs, which initially sold out but are expected to be restocked for Saturday.
The 3 Floyds chefs whipped up a special menu for the occasion that includes bratwurst, weisswurst, mettwurst, braunschweiger, chicken schnitzel and the fried ham hock that Germans know as Schweinshaxe. The entrees come with marble rye rolls and German potato salad and the various sausages can be topped with Robert the Bruce brown mustard, horseradish mustard, hot yellow mustard, sweet pickles, dill pickled green beans, beet pickled quail eggs, pickle salad, sauerkraut, or blaukraut, which is red cabbage kraut with apples.
Potato pancakes with vegetables and chopped salad are being offered as a vegetarian alternative. The menu also include Bienenstich Torte cake and a German pretzel with obatzda cheese-butter spread,
There's no cover for the all-ages event, but people must be 21-years-old to drink.
The brewpub will be open its regular hours, from 11 a.m. to midnight.
For more information, visit 3floyds or call 219-922-4425.