Food Bites

Portillo's to open in Schererville

Portillo's will have its grand opening on Nov. 15 at 1403 U.S. 41, Schererville. The restaurant is the eighth location in Indiana. Among items on Portillo's menu are Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Char-Grilled Burgers and its Famous Chocolate Cake. For more information, visit portillos.com.

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern opens

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern opened recently in Orland Park at 14035 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. An opening cocktail reception was held earlier this week at the restaurant. Visit chucklager.com.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Drury Lane Oakbrook will feature a Holiday Afternoon Tea at 1 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at the venue. Cost is $55 for adults; $30 for children 12 and younger. Carols will play during the event. Teas, unlimited champagne and various desserts will be featured. Visit drurylaneoakbrook.com. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Randolph Street Holiday Market

The festive season is beginning. The Randolph Street Holiday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Plumber's Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago. More than 125 vendors will be featured including antique dealers, food vendors, fashion designers and many other gift vendors. Visit randolphstreetmarket.com for more information.