Munster Gyros news

The popular eatery Munster Gyros is now open on Sundays. It's been 25 years since the restaurant has opened its doors on Sundays. Owner Michael Weichman said customers have been asking him to open the business for the entire weekend. "We felt the need to satisfy our loyal customer base by delivering quality food on Sundays," he said. Sunday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit munstergyros.com or call 219-836-5507.

Serb Fest 2023

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church will present Serb Fest 2023 from July 28 to July 30 at the church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville. Hours are noon to midnight July 28 and 29 and noon to 10 p.m. July 30. Food, music, exhibits and more will be featured. Visit serbfest.org.

Pierogi Fest

The annual event honoring all things pierogi will be celebrated this coming weekend. Pierogi Fest will be held July 28 to 30 along 119th Street in Whiting. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 28 and 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 30. The event will feature various food vendors, musical entertainment, the popular parade on July 28, contests and much more. The fest draws people from the Region and across the globe. Among features at the event will be The Buscia Cooking Show from 11 a.m. to noon July 29 and Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contests 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 30. Visit pierogifest.net for more information.