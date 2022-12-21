 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Bites

Food Bites

  • 0
Gingerbread Village

The Amazing Gingerbread Village is featured at Four Winds Casino.

 Provided

Gingerbread display at Four Winds

Four Winds Casino New Buffalo and Four Winds Casino South Bend are featuring their lavish Amazing Gingerbread Villages this season.

The village displays, which are created by Four Winds' Culinary and Facilities departments, are inspired by the popular character The Grinch. In July, casino personnel began planning the villages and production began on them in September. Among the ingredients used by the two casinos were 900 pounds of gingerbread, 400 pounds royal icing, 60 pounds of fondant, 50 pounds of chocolate and assorted candy.

New  brunch service

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern which opened recently at 14035 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park, is now offering brunch. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. Among brunch offerings are Southwest Breakfast Tacos; Soft Scrambled Eggs; Sausage, Parmesan & Roasted Pepper Breakfast Potatoes; Orange Creamsicle French Toast; Chicago Breakfast Hash; and more. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

People are also reading…

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the 12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army.

During the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day  through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.

Chicago Restaurant Week planned

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts