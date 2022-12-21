Food Bites

Gingerbread display at Four Winds

Four Winds Casino New Buffalo and Four Winds Casino South Bend are featuring their lavish Amazing Gingerbread Villages this season.

The village displays, which are created by Four Winds' Culinary and Facilities departments, are inspired by the popular character The Grinch. In July, casino personnel began planning the villages and production began on them in September. Among the ingredients used by the two casinos were 900 pounds of gingerbread, 400 pounds royal icing, 60 pounds of fondant, 50 pounds of chocolate and assorted candy.

New brunch service

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern which opened recently at 14035 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park, is now offering brunch. The restaurant, which is co-owned by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, features a variety of upscale tavern-style food including assorted chicken wings, brisket grilled cheese, tuna poke nachos, specialty pizzas and more. Among brunch offerings are Southwest Breakfast Tacos; Soft Scrambled Eggs; Sausage, Parmesan & Roasted Pepper Breakfast Potatoes; Orange Creamsicle French Toast; Chicago Breakfast Hash; and more. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap Holiday Specials

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St. Chicago, will have the 12 Wings of Christmas to benefit The Salvation Army.

During the 12 Wings of Christmas, executive chef Matt Smith will offer one wing special per day through Dec. 23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army.

Special Christmas cocktails will also be available. Visit jakemelnicks.com or call 312-266-0400.

Chicago Restaurant Week planned

Chicago Restaurant Week will be held Jan. 20-Feb. 5. More than 330 Chicago restaurants will be featured. To view menus or make reservations, visit eatitupchicago.com.