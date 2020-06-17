Food Bites

Cooking class cookbook
A new cookbook to coincide with the cooking class/webcast "Cooking with Everyday Ingredients" recently debuted. The class is taught by Chef Gloria Hafer, an instructor in Chicago's After School Matters program. It was filmed in Hafer's home kitchen over the spring semester.
The After School Matters program is a nonprofit agency offering youth a chance to work in various fields and professions. The culinary program offered by Hafer is usually taught at the East Side Methodist Church on Chicago's Southeast Side, but was featured online during the pandemic.
The cookbook, also titled "Cooking with Everyday Ingredients," features recipes that were displayed in the class. Recipes for comfort food and easy dishes star in the compilation.
Food fans interested in ordering the book can call 312-816-6896 to order the book. Cost is $12 if you want to pick up the book or $15 to have it mailed to you.
Fathers Day special
Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster, will present a special Fathers Day meal on June 21. The menu will be packaged as a carryout meal that is already cooked and ready to eat. Cost is $15 per person and dinners can be ordered for either 5 or 10 people.
The following will star on the menu: BBQ chicken, Polish Sausage and Sauerkraut, Parkerhouse Rolls, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad and Marble Cake.
Guests may pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Make reservations no later than 2 p.m. Thursday prior to this Sunday's meal. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2. A catering representative will get back to you within 24 hours. All credit cards accepted. For information, visit cvpa.org
Geja's for the Grill
Fondue restaurant Geja's Cafe, 340 W. Armitage, Chicago, is offering Geja's for the Grill package. The package features eight shish-kabobs with choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or vegetable and a choice of three dipping sauces. Call 773-281-9101 for prices and more information. A Sangria-to-Go package is also available.
