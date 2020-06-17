Food Bites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cooking class cookbook

A new cookbook to coincide with the cooking class/webcast "Cooking with Everyday Ingredients" recently debuted. The class is taught by Chef Gloria Hafer, an instructor in Chicago's After School Matters program. It was filmed in Hafer's home kitchen over the spring semester.

The After School Matters program is a nonprofit agency offering youth a chance to work in various fields and professions. The culinary program offered by Hafer is usually taught at the East Side Methodist Church on Chicago's Southeast Side, but was featured online during the pandemic.

The cookbook, also titled "Cooking with Everyday Ingredients," features recipes that were displayed in the class. Recipes for comfort food and easy dishes star in the compilation.

Food fans interested in ordering the book can call 312-816-6896 to order the book. Cost is $12 if you want to pick up the book or $15 to have it mailed to you.

