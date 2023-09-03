When you think of The Salvation Army, what might you think of? Red Kettles, bell ringing and food pantry. Although the food pantry has been a staple for many years, it’s grown beyond its initial stages.

What defines our food pantry is: “By supplying free fresh produce, canned goods, and healthy frozen items, our food pantries provide valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity.”

The Salvation Army hosts food pantries throughout Northwest Indiana. Items provided include shelf-stable pantry foods, breads, cereals, meat and other household necessities.

• At The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center, the food pantry is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

• At The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps Community Center, the food pantry is open from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

• The Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville Corps Community Center food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every other Thursday.

• The Salvation Army Porter County, the food pantry is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The aftermath of the pandemic has had far-reaching consequences, extending beyond the health crisis to affect the economic stability and food security of many households in our region. As businesses face closures, layoffs and reduced hours, families in Northwest Indiana experienced a significant loss of income, making it increasingly challenging for them to afford nutritious meals for themselves and their family.

One of the key factors exacerbating the hunger crisis was the disruption of local food supply chains. Farmers, faced with labor shortages and logistical difficulties, struggled to harvest and distribute their produce. Simultaneously, restaurants, schools, and other institutions that typically purchase food in bulk either closed or significantly reduced their operations. This disruption led to a surplus of perishable goods while leaving many families without access to affordable and nutritious food.

The increased demand for food assistance overwhelmed local food banks, pantries, and community organizations in Northwest Indiana, including The Salvation Army. These vital resources faced numerous challenges in meeting the rising needs of the community. Limited resources, including both monetary donations and volunteer support, combined with logistical obstacles, hampered their ability to reach all those in need.

Food Pantries such as Porter County often have businesses around the area donate food from their restaurant such as Chick Fil-A and Crumble Cookie that provide chicken, wraps, soups, cookies, sweets, and occasionally boxes of pizza from Little Caesar’s. These are packed along with other food necessities. Not only is it a great opportunity for the Corp to give back to the community, but it also reduces on the food waste produced from restaurants as leftovers.

The Salvation Army of East Chicago has their food pantry for four days in the week as well as having a community meal daily, providing warm meals.

The Salvation Army will continue to strive during hard times, extending their hands to help those in great need throughout Northwest Indiana.

New strides in Northwest Indiana

The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana welcomes new leadership throughout Lake County’s Salvation Army locations — Lt. Obed Briceno (East Chicago), Lt. Katrina Andrews (Gary-Merrillville), Major Steve Koehler (Hammond-Munster) and Major Chris Marques (Northwest Indiana Area Command).

July was the first month of their new beginning and already sparked changes in their community. Gary-Merrillville recently underwent a change in their food pantry, transferring to a bi-weekly schedule in order to allow more pantry items to be available as well as variety. Lt. Katrina strives to make it easier for her community to come in and have prepared bags to conveniently take on the go. There has been positive feedback that not only saves time, but gives better options and variety to feed families.

In Northwest Indiana Area Command, Major Chris and his team have been preparing for their annual golf outing Sept. 14 at White Hawk Country Club, Crown Point. Visit salarmy.us/chipinforehope for more information, or to sign up.