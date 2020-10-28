Food stop heaven: Brothers bring on flavorful offerings in Gary

"With Cracked we have an urban breakfast feel and with Blacktop BBQ, we're giving a nod to Southern Cooking," Yonover said.

The Yonovers said they wanted to bring some hearty fare to the downtown area. Their menu items, particularly the breakfast sandwiches, also have a creative twist. The Yonover brothers are Gary natives and they're happy to have their business in their hometown.

"This is a town that works and we want to feed people before they go to work or on their way home for lunch or dinner," Yonover said. The Cracked Food Truck opens at 5 a.m. to accommodate those who work early in the area.

Food fans ordering from the truck and tent can carry out their food or eat at a few picnic tables situated in the field as weather permits.

To pre-order from Blacktop BBQ for groups, and for more information on both eateries, call 219-999-4227. Also visit Fifth Avenue Food Stop on Facebook. Food from both eateries is also being delivered through Grub Hub.

