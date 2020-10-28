Food stop heaven: Brothers bring on flavorful offerings in Gary

The aroma of breakfast tacos, rib tips, Parmesan truffle tater tots, pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese and other delicious comfort food filled the air recently during a visit to the 5th Avenue Food Stop in Gary.
This was the morning of the early October grand opening of the 5th Avenue Food Stop and hungry diners were prepared to consume a variety of food.
Located at 5th and Georgia in Gary, the 5th Avenue Food Stop is a concept started by brothers Scott and Paul Yonover, chef Tim Bellamy and Daniel Krause. On the premises of the food stop, which is in an open field, is the Cracked Food Truck and the food tent Blacktop BBQ.
"We're hoping to be a one-stop shop," said Paul Yonover, adding that they would like to add other food businesses to the mix at the food park location.
The Cracked Food Truck features more of a breakfast concept and stars items such as The Morning Bender sandwich, a Veggie sandwich, breakfast burritos and various tater tot preparations. All are creative options, such as the Doctor Seuss breakfast burrito featuring bacon, spinach, smoked chorizo and green pepper.
Diners ordering from Blacktop BBQ will find items such as Big Yonnie Loaded Fries, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Jerk Chicken, BBQ Rib Tips, sides such as Island Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Steamed Cabbage and more. Chef Bellamy, formerly a chef at Majestic Star Casino, is the cook for the BBQ operation.
"With Cracked we have an urban breakfast feel and with Blacktop BBQ, we're giving a nod to Southern Cooking," Yonover said.
The Yonovers said they wanted to bring some hearty fare to the downtown area. Their menu items, particularly the breakfast sandwiches, also have a creative twist. The Yonover brothers are Gary natives and they're happy to have their business in their hometown.
"This is a town that works and we want to feed people before they go to work or on their way home for lunch or dinner," Yonover said. The Cracked Food Truck opens at 5 a.m. to accommodate those who work early in the area.
Food fans ordering from the truck and tent can carry out their food or eat at a few picnic tables situated in the field as weather permits.
To pre-order from Blacktop BBQ for groups, and for more information on both eateries, call 219-999-4227. Also visit Fifth Avenue Food Stop on Facebook. Food from both eateries is also being delivered through Grub Hub.
