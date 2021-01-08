Football food: Put kids in charge of the game day snacks

January can be a gloomy month. All of the Christmas lights are coming down and the decorations are being packed away. The skies are gray, the temperatures dip and there’s a chill in the air. But one thing can warm us up as we make our way into the long, dark days of the new year — it’s also the final exciting weeks of football season.

Sunday afternoons are an opportunity for gathering with your family or close friends on the sofa in front of a giant screen to watch a game during the playoffs — and eventually the Super Bowl. And with the game comes food. Probably lots of it.

Football parties are best enjoyed with lots of dips, appetizers and hot meaty bites. The food part is something that the kids can easily get involved in. There are many appetizer recipes requiring just a few easy ingredients (or which are just as good with some shortcuts) or are very easy to cook. Put the kids in charge of the menu and let them have fun. Give them some cookbooks to flip through or help them scan some websites to select something they would like to try.

You’ll find quite a few recipes that are easy enough for even small kids to help with or older kids to make with minimal supervision and parental involvement.

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Egg Roll Cups