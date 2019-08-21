Clark Pioneers
Coach: Nick Testa
Last season: 3-7 (2-3 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2018 postseason: Lost 49-8 to Twin Lakes in the Class 3A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: WR/RB Fortune Woods (663 yards rushing, 574 yards receiving, 8 total TD), RB Adrian Cisneros (607 yards, 5 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB Woods (125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception).
What you should know
The Pioneers won only one game over three seasons prior to last year. But Clark won three in 2018 and has an early schedule favorable enough to spur cautious optimism in Fort Pioneer.
The Pioneers will play Lake Station, Roosevelt and Hammond before the end of September.
“We want to build on last year,” third-year coach Nick Testa said. “Of course, we wanted a fast turnaround but in reality, it’s a process. It’s about taking the right steps.”
Everything starts and stops with Bowling Green commit Fortune Woods. He’s the weapon on offense and the leader on defense.
“Fortune earning a DI scholarship really opened some of our kids’ eyes,” Testa said. “He works hard and for them to see that one of their own do that, it motivated them.
E.C. Central Cardinals
Coach: Dante Dinkins
Last season: 6-5 (3-2 Great Lakes Athletic Conference)
2018 postseason: Lost 48-9 in the Class 4A sectional semifinal
Top returning offensive players: RB Michael Perkins (588 yards, 8 TD), WR/RB Thai Jordan (682 rushing yards, 7 TD), QB Christian Luevano (715 yards, 7 TD).
Top returning defensive players: LB Perkins (63 tackles), LB Zach Vaughn (53 tackles, 6 sacks), DL Tyree Epps (11 sacks).
What you should know
The Cardinals return 15 starters for head coach Dante Dinkins, who’s the man after the departure of Jay Novak.
Christian Luevano is back under center for his senior season. He’s behind an offensive line that’s experienced in the interior but will need to learn quickly on the outside.
“We have talented skill guys and we’re implementing some new things,” Dinkins said.
Senior Michael Perkins will be the primary ball carrier and a key cog on defense. The Cardinals will rotate four running backs.
“It helps (with the coaching transition) that I’ve been working with these guys for three years,” Dinkins said. “They’re more excited to get ready to play than I am. It’s a good group of young men.”
Gavit Gladiators
Coach: Dave Silvas
Last season: 4-6 (4-1 Great Lake Athletic Conference)
2018 postseason: Lost 55-20 to Morton in the Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: RB Terrance Bursey, QB Montreal Montgomery, RB Joevan Lucas
Top returning defensive players: DL Dennis Williams, DL Kenny Tabor, DL Hayden Lewter
What you should know
Coach Dave Silvas comes up from the middle school ranks to lead the Gladiators. His first task was to replace graduated quarterback Jaymiere Johnson, who led Gavit in everything a year ago.
Junior Montreal Montgomery beat out a handful of challengers in camp. He was a running back last season.
“He picked up the playbook quick,” Silvas said. “His arm’s good and he knows what he’s doing.”
The attack will be a balanced spread offense, Silvas said. It’ll lean toward the air or the ground depending upon the opponent.
The defense is experienced and the defensive line should be stout.
“The seniors are working hard in practice and in the weight room,” Silvas said. “They deserve a good season.”
Hammond Wildcats
Coach: Roosevelt Moore
Last season: 0-9 (1-4 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2018 postseason: Lost 28-12 to E.C. Central in the Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: WR Kristrin Alexander (270 rushing yards, 80 receiving yards, 2 TD), RB/WR Camron Hudson.
Top returning defensive players: CB Will Carroll (60 tackles), LB Rigo Andrade (53 tackles).
What you should know
Nobody at Hammond High was happy with last year’s winless campaign. The Wildcats are more optimistic in 2019 with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve been working together since December and they’re more committed,” coach Roosevelt Moore said. “They’re hungry to be successful.”
The one area lacking experience may be the most important, though. Freshman Dante Densmore will take the snaps at quarterback. Junior Kristrin Alexander moves back to wide receiver, his more natural position.
Moore said the kid proved himself by not missing a meeting or lifting session over the offseason.
“He’s a big kid with a nice arm, about 6-foot and 180 (pounds),” Moore said.
Morton Governors
Coach: Sean Kinsey, 4th season
Last season: 9-3 (5-0 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2018 postseason: Lost 20-14 to Lowell in the Class 4A sectional championship game
Top returning offensive players: QB Credell Prather (107 of 202, 1,899 yards, 22 TD, 7 INT, 483 yards rushing, 6 TD), WR Tirae Spence (21 catches, 309 yards, 3 TD), WR JoJo Johnson.
Top returning defensive players: DE Dierre Kelly (50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 fumbles recovered), LB Jawan Coney (60 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 sacks).
What you should know
The Governors won’t replace 1,000-yard rusher Eric Johnson (now at Eastern Illinois) with any single individual but with a stable of athletes.
Senior Tirae Spence is the leading returning receiver and junior JoJo Johnson is the playmaker, but there are a half dozen experienced athletes on the outside. Senior and three-year starter Thomas Holmes is another name to remember.
“I feel like I’ve got reliable dudes that have matured along with us and that is definitely reassuring,” Kinsey said. “(Quarterback) Credell (Prather) has that trust that guys are going to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there. It’s going to be huge for him.”
Prather is the area’s leading returning passer. He’ll throw from behind the biggest and most talented line Morton has fielded in years.
West Side Cougars
Coach: Colin McCullough
Last season: 1-9 (1-4 Great Lakes Athletic Conference).
2018 postseason: Lost 53-0 in the Class 4A sectional opener
Top returning offensive players: QB Payton Jordan, RB Christopher Huggins, WR Andre Johnson
Top returning defensive players: DL Donald Robinson, DB Demarion Newell
What you should know
Quarterback Payton Jordan will lead an option attack after winning the starting job and being voted a captain in camp. The 5-10 sophomore is a little undersized but took quickly to the offense, coach Colin McCullough said.
“He’s got a rocket arm but he needs to learn he doesn’t need to throw it 100 miles per hour all the time,” McCullough said. “We’re run-first, so I won’t need him to throw that much.”
Jordan’s primary responsibility will be getting the ball to experienced skill players like running back Christopher Huggins and receivers Andre Johnson and Maurice Slaughter.
McCullough had his first real offseason to install the offense. He said opposing defenses will need to deal with multiple backs in the backfield.
“It’s a wrinkle they’re not used to seeing from us,” he said. “The fastest kid on the field will have the ball.”