Why has “The Wizard Of Oz” remained a screen and stage favorite for more than three quarters of a century?
Laura Meyer, director of Michigan City’s Footlight Players’ production of the beloved tale, pondered this theory.
“That’s a very good question, because it’s really hokey,” she said. “It’s very hokey, but it’s also very heartwarming, and I think everybody likes to see a good ending and warmth and love and goodness. So I think that’s why it's endured.”
Opening Aug 3 and running through Aug. 19, “Wizard” is the long-loved tale of Dorothy, who is uprooted from her Kansas home courtesy of a tornado and crashes into the land of Oz. There, she joins forces with the Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow through Oz and down the Yellow Brick Road with the hopes of making it home, but is forced to deal with the Wicked Witch of the West.
Based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 tome “The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz,” next year will see the big screen version of Oz, starring Judy Garland and featuring standards such as “Over the Rainbow,” We’re Off to See The Wizard” and “If I Only Had a Brain,” celebrate its 80th anniversary.
“I hope (the audience) has two and a half hours of pure enjoyment,” Meyer said of her “Wizard” production. “That’s all it’s there for, it’s for their pleasure.”
Kenzie Losinski leads a cast of more than three dozen area performers as Dorothy in Footlight Player’s “Oz.” She is joined onstage by Alexander Booner as the Scarecrow, Ian Leo Pappas as the Tin Man, John Hutchinson as the Cowardly Lion, Dee Piotrowski as the Wicked Witch of the West, Emmie Reigel as Glinda the Good Witch and David Mikolajczyk as Oz.
“We have an excellent cast,” Meyer said. “I call my guys ‘the three stooges,’ the Lion, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man. They work well together and they’re seasoned actors.”
Next up for Footlight Players is a production of the supernatural drama “Dark of the Moon,” scheduled to open at Footlight Theatre Oct. 5.