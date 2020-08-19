For grocery delivery, add fees to the list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I haven’t set foot in a grocery store in nearly four months.

With a 10-month-old baby to think about, my husband and I have kept trips to the store to a minimum out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic. We’re fortunate to have just about every grocery delivery service at our disposal — and we’ve taken advantage.

In between orders from Costco, Whole Foods, Imperfect Foods and more, I’ve noticed our virtual shopping habit is changing how we budget. We’re accounting for new grocery-related expenses. We’re also more deliberate about what we buy.

Here’s why online grocery shopping could affect how much you spend — and ways to keep your budget intact.

MARKUPS

You could pay more online than in the store for the exact same item. That’s because some delivery services, or the retailers they partner with, inflate grocery prices to cover fulfillment costs.

On Costco’s website, I was met with the message “item prices are marked up higher than your local warehouse. Instacart uses the markup to pay for their delivery service.” The exact price difference wasn’t specified.