For Liam Neeson and son, ‘Made in Italy’ was a family affair

“I said to him, ’Look, Micheál, there’s only room on a set for one director. And that’s James D’Arcy,” Neeson said. “If you want to talk about anything to do with the process of acting or whatever, let’s talk about when we wrap each day’s work. On set you’re just another actor to me and I’ll treat you the same as anybody else.”

Still, he couldn’t help but eavesdrop on a few of D’Arcy’s note sessions with Richardson. He was proud of his son for taking them in stride.

Plus, Neeson said, “They were notes I agreed with.”

Natasha Richardson was on their minds during filming, but in different ways. Sometimes it would be in a butterfly that flew through set. Sometimes it would be in mining difficult emotions for a challenging scene.

“Sometimes it hurts and the pain is too much and your mind can go on autopilot and you push away because it hurts. That’s essentially what (my character) Jack did. He couldn’t remember a lot of things,” Richardson said.

“The takeaway for me is nobody knows how to grieve but the best way to do it is by carrying your loved ones with you, not shutting them out. And honoring them and doing things in your life day to day that they would be proud for you to do.”