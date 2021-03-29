Ford nominates two new board members, both great-great grandchildren of Henry Ford

“Henry and Alexandra are both passionate and capable young business leaders who care deeply about Ford Motor Company and the welfare of our customers, employees, dealers and shareholders,” Bill Ford said. “I am pleased and proud that we have a new generation of Ford family leaders who believe in serving the company and ensuring it remains a successful and positive force in the world for years to come.”

First appointed in 1988, Edsel Ford is stepping down from the board at the age of 72.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the Ford Motor Company Board of Directors for more than three decades,” said Edsel Ford. “Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I’m proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon. I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service.”

Lechleiter, the retired chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, is also stepping down from the board at the age of 67.