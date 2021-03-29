Ford nominates two new board members, both great-great grandchildren of Henry Ford

Ford has nominated two new board members, both great-great grandchildren of company founder Henry Ford, who got the assembly line rolling back in 1903.
Current member Edsel B. Ford II is retiring after 33 years on the board, and John Lechleiter declined to go up for re-election. The automaker, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, nominated Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III to take their places. They were selected to continue to Ford family's 118-year stewardship of the company that locally produces the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility.
English, the daughter of Executive Chairman Bill Ford, serves as a director of corporate strategy for the company and previously worked in the autonomous vehicles division. She has degrees from Stanford and Harvard and also worked for Tory Burch and the Gap before joining the family business.
Ford III, the son of Edsel B. Ford II, served as a director in Ford Investor Relations and has worked in purchasing, marketing and sales, corporate strategy and labor relations, helping to negotiate the 2008 contract with the United Auto Workers union. He has degrees from Dartmouth College and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“Henry and Alexandra are both passionate and capable young business leaders who care deeply about Ford Motor Company and the welfare of our customers, employees, dealers and shareholders,” Bill Ford said. “I am pleased and proud that we have a new generation of Ford family leaders who believe in serving the company and ensuring it remains a successful and positive force in the world for years to come.”
First appointed in 1988, Edsel Ford is stepping down from the board at the age of 72.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve on the Ford Motor Company Board of Directors for more than three decades,” said Edsel Ford. “Our great company has been tested in many ways, not least of which it experienced in the past year, and I’m proud we have not only survived and thrived, but also held tight to the values and principles that make Ford a unique American icon. I am especially pleased that as I step down from the board, a new generation of Ford family members is poised to continue this legacy of service.”
Lechleiter, the retired chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, is also stepping down from the board at the age of 67.
“John has been a terrific board member who cares deeply about the company,” Bill Ford said. “His experience as a CEO of a caring and successful global business and deep knowledge of science, regulatory frameworks, marketing and management has allowed him to make a significant contribution to our company.”