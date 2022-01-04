 Skip to main content
Ford stock hits 21-year high amid electric vehicle push
The Ford  F-150 Lightning is shown at the Chicago Auto Show.

 Joseph S. Pete

Ford stock closed at a 21-year high of $24.29 per share after the automaker announced it would make more electric F-150s.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, announced it had received 200,000 preorders for its F-150 Lightning. Ford characterizes it as  "unprecedented consumer interest."

So Ford plans to double its production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in southeast Michigan to 150,000 electric trucks per year amid a broader push toward electrification.

“With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity.”

Investors responded favorably to the news. Ford shares gained 12% during trading hours Tuesday. Ford's stock has been soaring as it looks to put electric versions of its most popular vehicles such as the Mustang out on the road — in late December, its market capitalization exceeded that of Detroit rival General Motors for the first time since 2016.

Ford plans to start full-scale mass production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning this spring.

“The pride and quality UAW members are putting into building the iconic Ford F-150 Lightning is evident in the high pre-production demand for the new F-150 Lightning truck,” said Chuck Browning, UAW vice president. “UAW members are leading the way in doubling the amount of vehicles Ford is producing for this game-changing model of our legendary union-built vehicle.”

Ford is investing $30 billion in electric vehicles through 2025, including $11.4 billion in battery plants in Tennesse and Kentucky. It aims to be the No. 2 electric vehicle maker in North America in coming years with the ability to make 600,000 battery-electric vehicles per year.

It's also making "huge investments in battery and electric vehicle manufacturing" as it eyes eventually becoming the No. 1 electric vehicle maker in the United States.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

