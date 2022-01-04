Ford stock hits 21-year high amid electric vehicle push

Ford stock closed at a 21-year high of $24.29 per share after the automaker announced it would make more electric F-150s.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, announced it had received 200,000 preorders for its F-150 Lightning. Ford characterizes it as "unprecedented consumer interest."

So Ford plans to double its production capacity at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in southeast Michigan to 150,000 electric trucks per year amid a broader push toward electrification.

“With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company. “The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity.”