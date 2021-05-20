Ford to roll out all-electric F-150 Lightning in 'defining moment toward a zero-emissions future'

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's major industrial employers, is rolling out an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck in what it's touting as "a tipping point in electric vehicle adoption here in the United States."
About as established as a brand can be, the F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the United States for more than four decades and the top-selling vehicle for more than three decades, according to data from Cox Automotive.
The latest version of the pickup is the all-electric F-150 Lightning that costs less than $40,000 and has more than 300 miles of range. It's a key part of Ford's $22 billion global electric vehicle plan to come out with zero-emissions electric versions of popular vehicles like the Mustang and Transit.
"For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford.
The vehicle has 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and the ability to power a home for three days, or 10 days if rationed.
The truck features a FordPass app that identifies charging stations, and a steel frame that supports a payload of up to 2,000 lbs. and will tow up to 10,000 lbs.
The F-150 Lightning can offload up to 9.6 kW of power to keep lights on and appliances running in one's home during an extended power outage.
“Whether sheltering during a storm or trying to stay safe in a heatwave, customers can now use their truck to give themselves power when they need it most,” said Ford's Ryan O’Gorman. “F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed — and Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck.”
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to arrive at dealership lots next year.