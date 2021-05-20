Ford to roll out all-electric F-150 Lightning in 'defining moment toward a zero-emissions future'

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's major industrial employers, is rolling out an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck in what it's touting as "a tipping point in electric vehicle adoption here in the United States."

About as established as a brand can be, the F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the United States for more than four decades and the top-selling vehicle for more than three decades, according to data from Cox Automotive.

The latest version of the pickup is the all-electric F-150 Lightning that costs less than $40,000 and has more than 300 miles of range. It's a key part of Ford's $22 billion global electric vehicle plan to come out with zero-emissions electric versions of popular vehicles like the Mustang and Transit.

"For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

The vehicle has 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and the ability to power a home for three days, or 10 days if rationed.

The truck features a FordPass app that identifies charging stations, and a steel frame that supports a payload of up to 2,000 lbs. and will tow up to 10,000 lbs.