Ford to roll out all-electric F-150 Lightning in 'defining moment toward a zero-emissions future'

Ford Electric Pickup Truck

A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich. The electric truck is aimed at the heart of the American auto market, a deliberate effort by Ford to move electric vehicles from specialized niche products to the mainstream.

 Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Ford, one of the Calumet Region's major industrial employers, is rolling out an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck in what it's touting as "a tipping point in electric vehicle adoption here in the United States."

About as established as a brand can be, the F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the United States for more than four decades and the top-selling vehicle for more than three decades, according to data from Cox Automotive. 

The latest version of the pickup is the all-electric F-150 Lightning that costs less than $40,000 and has more than 300 miles of range. It's a key part of Ford's $22 billion global electric vehicle plan to come out with zero-emissions electric versions of popular vehicles like the Mustang and Transit.

"For both Ford and the American auto industry, F-150 Lightning represents a defining moment as we progress toward a zero-emissions, digitally connected future,” said Executive Chairman Bill Ford. 

The vehicle has 563 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque, and the ability to power a home for three days, or 10 days if rationed.

The truck features a FordPass app that identifies charging stations, and a steel frame that supports a payload of up to 2,000 lbs. and will tow up to 10,000 lbs.

The F-150 Lightning can offload up to 9.6 kW of power to keep lights on and appliances running in one's home during an extended power outage.

“Whether sheltering during a storm or trying to stay safe in a heatwave, customers can now use their truck to give themselves power when they need it most,” said Ford's Ryan O’Gorman. “F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed — and Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck.”

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to arrive at dealership lots next year.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

