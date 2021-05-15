Forgotten painting given new life

LAPORTE — An old, torn and smoke-stained painting discovered in a basement is providing the public a glimpse of the history of LaPorte after being fully restored.

The 4-by-8-foot painting from 1949 didn’t even have a frame when found nailed to a sheet of plywood.

The plywood was bolted into the brick wall of the basement in the home of Dennis Meyer, who was stunned by the discovery.

“It didn’t belong there. It belonged in a much more beautiful, spacious room where the public can see it,” he said.

Meyer donated the painting to the city, and it is now hanging in the conference room at the LaPorte Park and Recreation Department office at 250 Pine Lake Ave.

“The job that was done on it was just phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with it,” said Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

The painting reflects an area of Stone Lake with trees peaking in fall colors.

The work of art was in a home Meyer purchased over four years ago on Lakeshore Drive beside Stone Lake.

Meyer said he spotted the painting right away and was impressed by it, but his focus at the time was on updating the residence, which was built in 1949.