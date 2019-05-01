Former Ports of Indiana CEO wins lifetime achievement award

Former Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Officer Rich Cooper, who retired last summer after 13 years at the helm, won a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals Inc. at its annual conference in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.
Cooper served as CEO of Ports of Indiana between 2005 and last July, steering the Indianapolis-based port authority through a period of unprecedented growth and making it completely self-funded by rental fees from companies based at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan in Porter County and two ports down on the Ohio River.
“During his tenure, Rich helped the Ports of Indiana thrive as a self-funded, business-driven enterprise that contributes to growing Indiana’s economy,” current Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Officer Vanta E. Coda II said.
“Rich is the right person to receive the IRPT’s first-ever lifetime achievement award, because he helped shape a new vision for the Ports of Indiana to be a premier inland port system in North America.”
The trade association represents companies and organizations, including the Ports of Indiana, that ship goods on rivers and other inland waterways in the United States, promoting barges as the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly way of moving goods across the country.
“As an industry, we have only come this far thanks to the dedication and leaders before us. We would like nothing more than to honor those who have served before us,” says Aimee Andres, executive director of The Inland Rivers Ports and Terminals.