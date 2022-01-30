Former teacher finds her niche as esthetician

Sometimes life takes you in a completely unexpected direction.

Alsip resident Darnisha Monson discovered this multiple times over the last two years, with a career change in the works just as a pandemic began unfolding.

Yet Monson says she has learned that sometimes life’s unexpected twists can be blessings and open the door to new beginnings.

For seven years, Monson, 32, worked in education in Illinois and Tennessee as a high school and middle school English teacher and instructional coach.

In her fifth year of teaching, with six figures in student loan debt and a mortgage, she knew she needed to make a change.

“Though I was happy and comfortable with my salary, I hated having debt,” she said. “I’m no stranger to hard work and sacrifice, so I’ve had second jobs while teaching before.”

This time, however, she decided she wanted to earn additional income performing a job that was more meaningful to her.

“When I decided I wanted to take a second job to offset my debt, I told myself that I wanted to do something I enjoyed so that I didn’t resent spending what would be my free time at a second job,” Monson said. “I’d worked at places like Kohls and had done online teaching jobs overseas, but I did not enjoy either of those.”

She began exploring different options and came across esthetics. Estheticians are licensed professionals who perform treatments that promote the health and beauty of the skin.

Monson enrolled in a program at Tricoci University in Bridgeview, Illinois. From 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, she taught, and from 5:30 to 10 p.m., she studied.

In May 2019, she became licensed and opened a salon in the Highland MY SALON Suite location, called “DAM Skin!”, which is based on her name’s initials, Darnisha A. Monson.

Just as she opened her salon and began generating clients, she was offered a new job at a local charter school as an instructional coach. It seemed as though her plans were falling into place as she looked forward to continuing her education career during the day while she built her business at night.

In March of 2020, the pandemic hit. Due to Indiana mandates at the time, she was forced to shut down her business. Then, she took another hit.

“On May 5, 2020, during a call where I thought I would be told about if my salary would be increased for the following school year, I was actually let go and told that due to the pandemic, my position could not be funded for the following year,” Monson said. “Basically, there was no money for me in the budget. So essentially, I was laid off.”

Although she says the phone call took her by surprise, Monson tried to stay positive.

“At the time, I was only working my business part-time — nights and weekends — and when I lost my job, I thought to myself, ‘Well, I have this business that I always said I would do full-time in two to three years, and even though it’s a little early, let’s just try it full-time now,’” she recalled.

When she reopened, Monson hit the ground running — and hasn’t looked back.

“With lots of people working from home and lots of people also pivoting from their previous jobs like me, my extra availability and already-growing clientele was the perfect recipe for success,” she said.

As an esthetician, Monson provides skincare, body waxing, facials, chemical peels and micro-needling. She says she enjoys the flexibility now of owning her own business.

“I was overwhelmed, nervous, scared, excited, anxious and all of the other feelings that come with starting a new business,” she said. “However, even with all of those feelings, knowing how determined I am, how much of a hustler lies within my being, and how I’m overall a go-getter, I knew I would succeed. Not overnight, but I knew I would succeed.”

Monson recently received an upgrade to her salon suite as part of her selection among MY SALON Suite’s 2021 Suite Elite Featured Members. She was one of 11 in the nation awarded with the honor, and more than 600 suite members applied for the consideration. Monson will receive access to several opportunities to elevate her business, from a session with a graphic designer who provides her with a package of newly designed branding materials to other unique opportunities to promote her business locally.

MY SALON also made a donation in Monson’s name to the company’s philanthropic partner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Although Monson has experienced some challenges during her journey, she says she doesn’t regret her career change.

“Sometimes I think about how much further along I would be had I went to trade school straight out of high school versus at 29 years old, but I landed right where I was supposed to be,” Monson said.

