FILE - In a Wednesday, July 9, 2014 file photo, UT President Bill Powers speaks during a faculty council meeting in Austin, Texas. Powers, president of the University of Texas at Austin from 2006 to 2015 and a member of the law school faculty for more than 40 years, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Austin from complications from a fall several months earlier and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, a rare adult-onset muscle disorder, according to the university. He was 72. (Mengwen Cao/The Daily Texan via AP, File)